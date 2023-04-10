Amid the surge in COVID cases, the Delhi health minister Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that there would be a steep rise in cases for the next few days. He also said that the city government is on high alert but assured that the new variant is not causing ‘severe diseases’ and in case there is an emergency, then the city government is completely prepared to handle the situation.

Saurabh Bhardwaj told news agency ANI, “Covid cases will increase in the national capital in the coming days since it is a densely populated state with flu and influenza-like symptoms." And he advised people with such symptoms to avoid crowded areas and in case there is an emergency they should wear masks.

Noting that the city government is on high alert, the minister said, “We are completely prepared to handle the situation." But, as per various experts, this variant is not going cause any severe diseases.

Out of 4 deaths that took place in Delhi yesterday due to Corona, 3 died due to different diseases combined with Corona, he said.

"Any death is unfortunate," the Delhi health minister said, adding the "Delhi government and its health department is on high alert".

Referring to the April 7 meeting between the Centre and states over the country's Covid situation, he told a press conference that according to experts XBB 1.16, which is currently the most prevalent coronavirus variant, is not causing severe disease.

"We are conducting genome sequencing of all positive samples. Till now, we have seen that samples have been found with either XBB.1.6 or its sub-variants... Cases are increasing in Delhi. It is usually seen that cases increase, hit a plateau and then start declining. At this point, the city is seeing a spurt in cases," he added.

"This new strain is not causing severe disease. It is affecting kids of an age group not vaccinated but hospitalisation has not increased."

Delhi logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The city had logged 733 Covid cases -- the highest in over seven months -- on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.