High alert in Delhi amid XBB.1.6 rise, Health min says, ‘Covid cases to surge because of…’2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 03:38 PM IST
This new strain is not causing severe disease. It is affecting kids of an age group not vaccinated but hospitalisation has not increased, Saurabh Kumar said.
Amid the surge in COVID cases, the Delhi health minister Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that there would be a steep rise in cases for the next few days. He also said that the city government is on high alert but assured that the new variant is not causing ‘severe diseases’ and in case there is an emergency, then the city government is completely prepared to handle the situation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×