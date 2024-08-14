The intelligence agencies are on high alert following reports suggesting that one or two operatives from a terrorist group active in Jammu might attempt a fidayeen attack in Delhi or Punjab around Independence Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Times of India, citing sources, the attack may not be scheduled for August 15 due to the heavy security presence, but could potentially occur a day or two later.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “The movement of two unidentified persons, along with weaponry, was recently observed in a village bordering Kathua in J&K. The possibility of them heading towards the nearby city of Pathankot cannot be discounted," TOI reported citing an intelligence input. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On June 1, a consignment of explosives/IEDs reached a hinterland area of Jammu city. These explosives could be utilised to target security establishments, camps, vehicles or vital installations in the coming days," the source told TOI.

"Deceptively fabricated IEDs may be used to target large congregations around Aug 15," the alert reads, adding, “The threat is exacerbated by the possibility of reprisal action by elements disgruntled due to certain decisions or actions taken by the govt."

Security measures in national capital In preparation for Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police have significantly increased security measures, deploying over 3,000 traffic officers, more than 10,000 police personnel, and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras across the national capital. Additional police teams and paramilitary forces are stationed at key locations, including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls, and markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following a recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, the critical role of snipers was emphasized for the upcoming event. During a security meeting at the Red Fort, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora highlighted the need for heightened security measures, referencing the Trump attack.

Furthermore, the area around the Red Fort will be designated as a "no kite flying zone" until the event concludes, with personnel equipped to intercept any kites. Additionally, the Delhi Police have banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, hang-gliders, and hot air balloons from August 2-16 for security reasons.

This year's Independence Day theme, “Viksit Bharat," underscores the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}