Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >High alert in Uttar Pradesh after glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand
Over 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.

High alert in Uttar Pradesh after glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand

1 min read . 04:02 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The disaster caused a flash flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand and endangered the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday asked authorities in all districts on the banks of the Ganga river to be on a high alert and continuously monitor the water level after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in neighbouring Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday asked authorities in all districts on the banks of the Ganga river to be on a high alert and continuously monitor the water level after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in neighbouring Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The disaster caused a flash flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand and endangered the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttarakhand: Army deploys choppers, troops to tackle flood situation in Chamoli

1 min read . 04:32 PM IST

Confident of reducing fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26: Expenditure Secy

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

Bangladesh starts country-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as anti-coup voice grows

2 min read . 04:14 PM IST

The disaster caused a flash flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand and endangered the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttarakhand: Army deploys choppers, troops to tackle flood situation in Chamoli

1 min read . 04:32 PM IST

Confident of reducing fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26: Expenditure Secy

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

Bangladesh starts country-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Myanmar sees biggest protest in years as anti-coup voice grows

2 min read . 04:14 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In a disaster alert issued here on Sunday to all the district magistrates in UP, the Relief Commissioner said, "Report of breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received. The districts on the Ganga river (banks) need to be on a high alert and the monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7. If required, the people need to be evacuated."

Over 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream.

The NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company have been given instructions to be on the highest alert, the statement added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "To tackle the natural disaster which has occurred in Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government will extend all possible help."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.