High alert triggered in Delhi after threat call to blow up Red Fort, later proved to be a hoax

A high-security alert was triggered in Delhi on Saturday after the officials received a threat call claiming that the Red Fort would be blown up, which was later discovered to be a hoax.
Citing officials, ANI reported that the threat call was initially received at the Mumbai Police control room. Recognising the seriousness of the threat to the historic monument, the intelligence was immediately passed on to the Delhi Police control room.
After receiving the intel, the North District Police in the national capital swung into action and launched a comprehensive security sweep and verification process. Senior officials said, "A call was received at the Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up the Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by the Mumbai Police control room with the Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi, and upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax call."
In a separate incident, another major bomb threat was reported targeting a high-security installation, which was later proved to be a hoax. On 3 July, the Bengaluru police took custody of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, who was intercepted by the Delhi Police for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat email to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters
ISRO's headquarters received a threatening email on 2 July, warning of an imminent blast. However, after the police carried out a thorough inspection, along with the bomb disposal squads, no suspicious objects were discovered.
After carrying out technical analysis and digital tracking, a special investigation team traced the sender to Ghaziabad. Further questioning and medical assessment revealed that the accused was suffering from a mental illness. Police also seized the electronic device used to send the threat email, and the case remains under investigation under the relevant provisions.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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