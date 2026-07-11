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High alert triggered in Delhi after threat call to blow up Red Fort, later proved to be a hoax

A high-security alert was triggered in Delhi on Saturday after the officials received a threat call claiming that the Red Fort would be blown up, which was later discovered to be a hoax.

Swati Gandhi
Published11 Jul 2026, 01:04 PM IST
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A high-security alert was temporarily issued across Delhi after the Mumbai Police control room received a threat call claiming that the Red Fort would be blown up.
A high-security alert was temporarily issued across Delhi after the Mumbai Police control room received a threat call claiming that the Red Fort would be blown up.(Hindustan Times)
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A high-security alert was triggered in Delhi on Saturday after the officials received a threat call claiming that the Red Fort would be blown up, which was later discovered to be a hoax.

Citing officials, ANI reported that the threat call was initially received at the Mumbai Police control room. Recognising the seriousness of the threat to the historic monument, the intelligence was immediately passed on to the Delhi Police control room.

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After receiving the intel, the North District Police in the national capital swung into action and launched a comprehensive security sweep and verification process. Senior officials said, "A call was received at the Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up the Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by the Mumbai Police control room with the Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi, and upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax call."

Hoax threat calls on the rise?

In a separate incident, another major bomb threat was reported targeting a high-security installation, which was later proved to be a hoax. On 3 July, the Bengaluru police took custody of a man from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, who was intercepted by the Delhi Police for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat email to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters

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ISRO's headquarters received a threatening email on 2 July, warning of an imminent blast. However, after the police carried out a thorough inspection, along with the bomb disposal squads, no suspicious objects were discovered.

After carrying out technical analysis and digital tracking, a special investigation team traced the sender to Ghaziabad. Further questioning and medical assessment revealed that the accused was suffering from a mental illness. Police also seized the electronic device used to send the threat email, and the case remains under investigation under the relevant provisions.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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