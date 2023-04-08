High blood pressure in your 30s linked to poor brain health in your 70s: Study

High blood pressure in your 30s linked to poor brain health in your 70s: Study4 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 08:58 PM IST
The research, published in JAMA Network Open, compared magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) brain scans of older adults who had high blood pressure between the ages of 30 to 40 with older adults who had normal blood pressure.
According to a recent UC Davis study, having high blood pressure in your 30s is linked to worse brain health around the age of 75, especially in males.
