A private complaint under CrPC section 200 was lodged by Tamil film director Susi Ganeshan against Manimekalai before the IX Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet alleging that her posts in the social media against him during the "Me too" movement in 2019, had tarnished his image in the eyes of the general public and, thereby, she had committed an offence of defamation under IPC section 500.