High cost, safety concerns may see prints on demand flop in India: survey

NEW DELHI: Lofty pricing, combined with concerns regarding security of business model, could see one of India’s latest hyperlocal services flop upon arrival. The service in question is prints on demand, which hyperlocal service providers, which have so far operated on the grocery front, are seemingly set to provide. With some of these services having rolled out already, a survey by local community network LocalCircles said on Monday that four out of every five users of hyperlocal services are already prepared to shun prints on demand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}