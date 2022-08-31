High Court appoints 5 retired judges to deal with cheque bounce cases

The office order said, “The concerned Principal District and Sessions Judge(s) shall withdraw cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 from existing courts and assign them to the aforesaid Special Courts (NI Act) in terms of the earlier directions issued by this court and the directions issued by Supreme Court vide order dated May 19, 2022 in Suo Moto Writ (Criminal) No.2 of 2020 in Re: 'Expeditious Trial of Cases under Section 138 of NI Act, 1881'."