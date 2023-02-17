High court asks GNCTD and Ministry of Housing to be impleaded in Delhi Metro case
Mumbai: The Delhi high court on Friday asked Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC’s) stakeholders government of national capital territory (GNCTD) and Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to be impleaded in the matter pertaining to the payment of an arbitral award dues owed to Reliance Infrastructure.
