High Court directs liquidator to take over SpiceJet's assets for unpaid dues

"It neither evoked any response nor did the respondent Company pay the monies due under the various invoices. Claiming that the failure on the part of the respondent to pay the monies due, despite issuance of a notice under Sections 433 and 434 of the Companies Act, 1956, would tantamount to inability to pay the debts making the respondent liable for winding up under Section 433 (e) of the Companies Act 1956, the petitioner has come up with this Company Petition," it added.