Slamming the Bhagwant Mann-led government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday asked how did Amritpal Singh escape and what are the 80,000 cops doing in the state. The HC said that it is a complete failure of intelligence.

This came amid a massive crackdown by the Punjab Police against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh entered the fourth day on Tuesday.

The HC has also asked the Punjab police to submit a status report in their operation against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

Further, the court said, “Why was the NSA imposed? The whole operation was planned, then how come everyone except Amritpal has been arrested? We can't believe the story."

The Punjab government informed the HC that Amritpal Singh is still at large and police told the court that Amritpal has been booked under the NSA.

Punjab CM'S first reaction to Amritpal Singh crackdown

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today warned of strict action against those who tries to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

“I thank three the crore Punjabis for their cooperation in this operation (against Amritpal Singh). The people of Punjab want peace and progress… Punjab's peace and harmony, and the country's progress are our priority. We will not spare any force working against the country," Mann said while addressing a press briefing.

Bhagwant Mann said, "Our children need books and not weapons. Punjab has always led the country, and will continue to do so in the future."

Earlier, the Punjab government informed that mobile internet services will be operational in many cities of Punjab after 12 noon on Tuesday.

The Punjab police has launched a massive manhunt to arrest the fugitive self-styled preacher on Saturday.

While Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh have surrendered before the Jalandhar police, the radical preacher is still on the run. The Punjab government also extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill has said they strongly suspect an ISI angle and foreign funding in 'Waris Punjab De'. He has also said a total of 114 people have been arrested so far since the crackdown has launched.