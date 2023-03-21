High Court pulls up Punjab govt as manhunt for fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh intensifies2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 01:43 PM IST
The High Court has asked the Punjab police to submit a status report in their operation against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh
Slamming the Bhagwant Mann-led government, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday asked how did Amritpal Singh escape and what are the 80,000 cops doing in the state. The HC said that it is a complete failure of intelligence.
