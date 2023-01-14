Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  High Danger! Avalanche warning issued for Jammu & Kashmir district in next 24 hrs

High Danger! Avalanche warning issued for Jammu & Kashmir district in next 24 hrs

1 min read . 04:16 PM ISTLivemint
Avalanche warning issued for J&K in the next 24 hrs

The warning issued for Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district

An Avalanche warning of the 'high danger' level has been issued for Kashmir's Kupwara district. Jammu & Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK SDMA) issued a warning for the next 24 hours. 

An Avalanche warning of the 'high danger' level has been issued for Kashmir's Kupwara district. Jammu & Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK SDMA) issued a warning for the next 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

Meanwhile, a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said. 

"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said. 

Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours, he added. 

Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours, he added. 

People in the region have been advised to take precautionary measures. 

People in the region have been advised to take precautionary measures. 

Two labourers from Kishtwar died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonamarg.

Two labourers from Kishtwar died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonamarg.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP