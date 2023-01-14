High Danger! Avalanche warning issued for Jammu & Kashmir district in next 24 hrs1 min read . 04:16 PM IST
The warning issued for Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district
An Avalanche warning of the 'high danger' level has been issued for Kashmir's Kupwara district. Jammu & Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK SDMA) issued a warning for the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.
"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said.
Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours, he added.
People in the region have been advised to take precautionary measures.
Two labourers from Kishtwar died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonamarg.
