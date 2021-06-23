OPEN APP
Home >News >India >High drama in parliamentary panel meet on vaccine development

High drama in parliamentary panel meet on vaccine development

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh chaired the meeting on vaccine development for COVID-19 and genetic sequencing of coronavirus and its variants. (File photo)Premium
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh chaired the meeting on vaccine development for COVID-19 and genetic sequencing of coronavirus and its variants. (File photo)
 2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2021, 11:28 PM IST PTI

When several opposition MPs expressed their desire to ask questions about the Centre's vaccination policy such as increasing the gap between two doses, the BJP MPs strongly opposed it and few of them even demanded postponement of the meeting and walked out

A parliamentary panel meeting on the issue of vaccine development witnessed high drama on Wednesday as several BJP MPs walked out of it asserting that this is not the appropriate time to discuss the vaccine policy, sources said.

Scientific Advisor to the government K Vijaya Raghavan, ICMR DG VK Bhargava and Secretary in the Department of Biotechnology Renu Swarup were among those who deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The meeting was chaired by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on the agenda of vaccine development for COVID-19 and genetic sequencing of coronavirus and its variants.

When several opposition MPs expressed their desire to ask questions about the Centre's vaccination policy such as increasing the gap between two doses, the BJP MPs strongly opposed it and few of them even demanded postponement of the meeting and walked out, the sources said.

The BJP MPs were of the opinion that as the vaccine drive is going on in the country, this is not the appropriate time to raise such issues which may hamper the vaccination process, the sources said.

Panel chairman Ramesh underlined that the meeting should be held according to its agenda, they said.

When a BJP MP stuck to the demand for postponement of the meeting, and wanted a vote on it, Ramesh categorically refused it saying that standing committee meetings are conducted through consensus.

Ramesh was of the view that there would be no voting, even if it would be his last meeting as chairman, according to the sources.

The Opposition MPs asserted that they also have the right to question as they are answerable to people as parliamentarians, they said.

The sources said the drama lasted for about an hour after which top officials were called to depose before the meeting.

During the meeting, all members applauded the scientific community for their role amid the pandemic, the sources said.

Later, Ramesh in a tweet termed all the reports claiming that PM-CARES was mentioned in the meeting as false and said it was not mentioned even once in 150 minutes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
S Jaishankar stressed on the need to scale up vaccine production to address the current challenge facing the globe.

Need to dramatically scale up COVID-19 vaccine production: Jaishankar

3 min read . 09:41 PM IST
Subject-wise classes can be broadcast on specific Doordarshan channels Photo: HT

Use satellite TV to bridge learning gap of students: Parliamentary panel

1 min read . 21 Jun 2021
Companies are conducting trials at a fast pace as parents have come forward to enroll their children, said Dr Guleria.

Covid-19 vaccines for children expected around Sept-Oct: AIIMS chief

2 min read . 08:24 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout