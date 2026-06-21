High fever, severe lung infection? Mumbai hospitals see spike in Covid-19, swine flu cases, viral infections: Report

Mumbai is witnessing an uptick in cases of viral infections. Reports claimed that laboratories at major facilities like Breach Candy Hospital are detecting over seven positive cases of Covid-19 or H1N1 daily.

Doctors reporting a simultaneous rise in Covid-19, H1N1 (formerly swine flu), other influenza A virus and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the Times of India reported on June 20.

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Bombay Hospital physician Dr Gautam Bhansali said multiple viruses are circulating simultaneously. “Viruses are ruling right now. We are seeing swine flu, influenza A and RSV," Bhansali told the media outlet.

"They cause high-grade fever and severe lung infection, needing hospitalisation,” he added.

“The Covid cases started appearing a few days ago,” pathologist Dr Sanjay Mehta at Breach Candy Hospital told TOI. He added that his laboratory is detecting more than seven positive cases of either Covid or H1N1 every day.

Meanwhile, senior physician Dr Hemant Thacker said his OPD is seeing a few fresh Covid cases daily.

“Patients are presenting with high fever and respiratory symptoms. We saw a lot of swine flu over the last month, but in the last 7-10 days, Covid has also begun showing up," Thacker told the ToI.

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Why is there a rise on Covid cases in Mumbai? BMC executive health officer Dr Daksha Shah told TOI that a couple of Covid cases have been reported, but “we believe these cases are mainly due to the ongoing weather change”.

According to the report, doctors suspect the delayed monsoon may be allowing respiratory viruses to linger longer than expected.

“The viruses floating in the air could well be a side effect of the absent rains. Once the monsoon sets in, these cases are likely to subside," Dr Thacker said.

Rains lashed parts of Mumbai a day after the report surfaced about the rise of virus infections in the city. The India Meteorological Department issued yellow and orange alerts for rainfall and also warned of hot and humid weather in parts of Maharashtra on June 21.

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While the World Health Organiation (WHO) warns that the virus spreads in all climates must still be taken seriously, studies have hinted at easier spread of COVID-19 in winter. The results, however, do not imply that the disease will vanish during summer.

“Rather, the higher temperatures and more intense UV radiation in summer are likely to support public health measures to contain SARS-CoV-229,30,” stated a study titled ‘Climate and the spread of COVID-19’, published in Nature.

Another study claimed the transmission efficiency of the virus “decreased with shorter exposure time at high temperature.” It added, “SARS-CoV-2 airborne transmission is more resistant to high temperature than influenza viruses.”

Covid-19 Symptoms Possible symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

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Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

New loss of taste or smell

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

2. Swine Flu (H1N1 / Influenza A) Symptoms Fever and chills

Cough and sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle aches and fatigue

Headache

In some cases, nausea and vomiting (more common in children)

3. RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) Symptoms Runny nose

Congestion

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

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