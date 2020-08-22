Home >News >India >High flash flood risk in MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, moderate risk in Goa, Konkan: CWC
Representative image (AP)
Representative image (AP)

High flash flood risk in MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, moderate risk in Goa, Konkan: CWC

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 06:09 PM IST ANI

'High risk over some areas of West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and adjoining areas of West Rajasthan and the Gujarat subdivision. Moderate to high risk over some areas of Konkan and the Goa subdivision,' the CWC tweeted

Areas of west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, adjoining areas of west Rajasthan and the Gujarat subdivision are at high risk of flash floods for the next 24 hours, and Konkan and Goa have been issued a moderate risk, a Central Water Commission (CWC) official flood forecast informed on Saturday.

"High risk over some areas of West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and adjoining areas of West Rajasthan and the Gujarat subdivision. Moderate to high risk over some areas of Konkan and the Goa subdivision," the CWC tweeted.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) further predicted thunderstorms around the same regions.

"Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and Konkan & Goa during the next 24 hours and over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state and Rajasthan during next 2-3 days," the IMD tweeted on Saturday.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout