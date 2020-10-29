High food prices at heart of India’s inflation problem

As expected, inflation is sensitive to the weights in the basket of goods and services. In India, the weight for food and beverage in the CPI basket is 54.18% for rural, 36.29% for Urban and 45.86% for combined as per the Consumption Expenditure Survey in 2011. According to the National Accounts of India 2017, the share of food in total expenditure was 28.5% that year and 30.38% in 2011. The corresponding weight of food and beverages for the US is 14-15%. India’s inflation is thus more sensitive to food inflation which is why it continues to resist monetary policy.