High-frequency indicators suggest India’s economy picking up pace

For the last four months, all four indicators of the production activity considered in the tracker were in the red. With growth returning in rail freight traffic, that count reduced to three in August. But this growth must be taken with a pinch of salt. The 4% growth in rail freight is partly because of a low base effect. In August last year, freight traffic had declined 6%. Meanwhile, the other three indicators of the producer economy segment--the composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), core infrastructure sector growth, bank non-food credit-- are still in red.