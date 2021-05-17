High fuel prices push wholesale inflation to record high

High fuel prices push wholesale inflation to record high3 min read . 07:53 PM IST
- This is the first time that wholesale inflation has entered double digits
Wholesale inflation was at 10.5% in April 2021, the highest it has ever been in the current series, which starts from April 2011.
The following chart plots monthly inflation over the last nine years, starting from April 2012.
