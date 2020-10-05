Where are Indian states headed in the coming weeks? A district-wise analysis of Google mobility data gives further insights about how economic activity is placed in different parts of the country. People in peninsular India are the most cautious and are less likely to step out of homes as compared to other parts of the country. This phenomenon is most pronounced in Maharashtra, India’s worst hit state, and Kerala, which struggled with the spreading pandemic in September. In Chhattisgarh too, increasing virus load has kept people at home. North-eastern states, which had so far performed well, also showed a decline in mobility in September as the virus spread picked up pace.