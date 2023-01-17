High grid substations worth 254 cr inaugurated in Odisha

To boost the power generation and transmission infrastructure in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated five high-capacity grid substations worth ₹254 crores in the state via video conference.
New high capacity grid substations were inaugurated in five districts including Hinjilikatu in Ganjam district, Kalimela in Malkangari, Birmaharajpur in Subarnapur and Godisahi and Bahugram in Cuttack district. The move will benefit nearly 2 lakh people in these four districts with an enhanced and expanded power transmission infrastructure.
"There is a need for good electricity to improve the standard of living of the people. Keeping this in mind, the state government is giving special attention to the development of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in the state." said the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his inaugural speech.
He also mentioned the need for uninterrupted electricity in the agriculture, industry and general life field. He also advised the people to use electricity wisely instead of wasting it.
The addition of power grid will help Odisha in building a strong and resilient infrastructure in the field of power transmission. At present, the state has 185 Extra High Voltage Grid Sub-Stations and a network of 16,000 circuit kilometres.
