High inflation making everything costly, but why is gold getting cheaper?

Gold price in India stumbled on Tuesday tracking global prices as investors bet cautiously ahead of FOMC minutes. At MCX, gold futures erased the ₹51,000 mark while silver futures slipped by more than 1%. Interestingly, gold which is seen as safe haven against macro risks like high inflation, geopolitical tensions, recession, and global economic slowdown among others -- has failed to pick significant momentum. Why? The elephant in the room would be a strong dollar against which many currencies have weakened this year to the point they entered into a breakout of a series of fresh lows this year. Going forward, gold is likely to be range-bound as the dollar strengthening and rate hike scenario limits the rally of the yellow metal.

