DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday said the water supply in Delhi has decreased by 25 % as the polluted water, containing industrial waste, released from Haryana has affected water treatment plants I n the national capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "polluted water is being released from Haryana, ammonia level in the water has risen due to release of industrial waste. Ammonia concentration in water should ideally be around 0.8 ppm but it is currently around 2 ppm. This has affected water treatment plants in Delhi. Water supply in Delhi has decreased by %."

"The water treatment plants will not be closed, their efficiency has been slightly reduced so that the ammonia in water can be treated," the minister added.

The Delhi health minister said the industrial waste coming from water released from Haryana and Badshahpur drain are mainly responsible for the rising pollution level in the Yamuna River.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) had sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Industries Commissioner about the reasons behind a sudden increase in the froth in the river.

