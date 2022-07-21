High levels of Uranium observed in 409 groundwater samples in 18 states

According to the study, the occurrence of Uranium in ground water beyond the BIS permissible limits (0.03 mg/l) of water were observed in around 409 groundwater samples against 14,377 samples analysed by the CGWB in around 18 States
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) conducted a study to map areas with Uranium contaminated ground water.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) conducted a study to map areas with Uranium contaminated ground water.
According to the study, the occurrence of Uranium in ground water beyond the BIS permissible limits (0.03 mg/l) of water were observed in around 409 groundwater samples against 14,377 samples analysed by the CGWB in around 18 States.
According to the study, the occurrence of Uranium in ground water beyond the BIS permissible limits (0.03 mg/l) of water were observed in around 409 groundwater samples against 14,377 samples analysed by the CGWB in around 18 States.
Bishweswar Tudu, Minister of state, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that the data generated by CGWB is shared with respective State Governments for taking suitable remedial action.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bishweswar Tudu, Minister of state, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said that the data generated by CGWB is shared with respective State Governments for taking suitable remedial action.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Government of India, in partnership with states is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal since August, 2019 to make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular & long-term basis to every rural household by 2024.
The Government of India, in partnership with states is implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal since August, 2019 to make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular & long-term basis to every rural household by 2024.
In addition, under JJM, while allocating the funds to States/ UTs, 10% weightage is given to the population residing in habitations affected by chemical contaminants including heavy metals and while planning for potable water supply to household through tap connection, priority is to be given to quality-affected habitations.
In addition, under JJM, while allocating the funds to States/ UTs, 10% weightage is given to the population residing in habitations affected by chemical contaminants including heavy metals and while planning for potable water supply to household through tap connection, priority is to be given to quality-affected habitations.
As per Department of Atomic Energy (DoAE), hydrogeological and stable isotope tracer investigations carried out in the groundwater around the Tummalapalle uranium mining project have confirmed that there is no association between uranium mining industry and elevated uranium levels in ground water. The Uranium occurrence is natural which has been confirmed from the investigations.
As per Department of Atomic Energy (DoAE), hydrogeological and stable isotope tracer investigations carried out in the groundwater around the Tummalapalle uranium mining project have confirmed that there is no association between uranium mining industry and elevated uranium levels in ground water. The Uranium occurrence is natural which has been confirmed from the investigations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DoAE has established by the scientific investigations that no damage is caused to borewells and crops due to UCIL operations at Tummalapalle.
DoAE has established by the scientific investigations that no damage is caused to borewells and crops due to UCIL operations at Tummalapalle.