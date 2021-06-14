High prices of fuel and certain food items pushed inflation figures higher in May, evoking a stinging remark from former finance minister P Chidambaram. The senior Congress leader sarcastically called it "high marks for competent economic managment".

Earlier today, as per data released by National Statistics Office, retail inflation jumped to a six-month high of 6.3 per cent in May on the back high prices in fuel and light segment and rise in inflation in food basket. Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), used to gauge price rise in food items, rose sharply to 5.01 per cent from 1.96 per cent.

Meanwhile, wholesale inflation continued to grow in May, rising up to 12.94 per cent from 10.49 per cent in April. The rise was on account of constantly increasing transportation and cooking fuel prices, while low base effect pushed the figures higher .

In a series of tweets on Monday, Chidambaram wrote: "WPI Inflation is 12.94 per cent. CPI Inflation is 6.3 per cent. Do you want to know why? Fuel and power inflation is 37.61 per cent. Thanks to PM Modi raising petrol and diesel prices every day. Food inflation is 6.3 per cent. Do you know why? Pulses inflation is 9.39 per cent. Edible oil inflation is 30 per cent. These are high marks for competent economic management."

Pulses inflation is 9.39%



Edible oil inflation is 30%



These are high marks for competent economic management — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 14, 2021

Inflation, both retail and wholesale, have been maintained an upward trend for some time on account of constantly rising petrol and diesel prices, Covid-related disruptions. While retail inflation saw brief moderation earlier this year, wholesale inflation has grown for the last five months in a row.

Also, despite brief respite in retail inflation, core inflation has remained high for a long time. Another distressing trend emerging for the first time is continuous rise in rural inflation.

With inflation staying well above the range prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India, at 4 per cent with upper and lower tolerance bands of 2 per cent each, it will not be easy for the central bank to provide a rate cut.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics