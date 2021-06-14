'High marks': Chidambaram take a jibe at skyrocketing inflation numbers

In a series of tweets on Monday, Chidambaram wrote: "WPI Inflation is 12.94 per cent. CPI Inflation is 6.3 per cent. Do you want to know why? Fuel and power inflation is 37.61 per cent. Thanks to PM Modi raising petrol and diesel prices every day. Food inflation is 6.3 per cent. Do you know why? Pulses inflation is 9.39 per cent. Edible oil inflation is 30 per cent. These are high marks for competent economic management."

