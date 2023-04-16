High on drugs! 22-yr-old driver takes traffic cop for 20km ride on car’s bonnet1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 10:19 AM IST
- A car driver dragged a traffic policeman on the bonnet for around 20 km
- The traffic cop clung dangerously to the bonnet, grabbing the vehicle with his hands.
A shocking incident occurred in Navi Mumbai after a car owner dragged a traffic policeman on the bonnet for around 20 km on Saturday afternoon. According to media reports, the car driver had consumed drugs when he misbehaved with the traffic cop as the latter tried to stop the car on the suspicion that its driver had taken drugs.
