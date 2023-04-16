A shocking incident occurred in Navi Mumbai after a car owner dragged a traffic policeman on the bonnet for around 20 km on Saturday afternoon. According to media reports, the car driver had consumed drugs when he misbehaved with the traffic cop as the latter tried to stop the car on the suspicion that its driver had taken drugs.

The incident took place in the Vashi area at around 1.30 pm on Saturday when the 37-year-old police naik, Siddeshwar Mali, was on bandobast duty on account of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 22-year-old car driver, identified as Aditya Bembde has been arrested and booked on charges of attempt to murder under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police stated.

Mali was on duty at Koparkhairane-Vashi lane with another cop. When the two policemen sought to check the car driver, he allegedly tried to run the vehicle over Mali, as a result, the policeman landed on the vehicle's bonnet, the FIR mentioned.

The traffic cop clung dangerously to the bonnet, grabbing the vehicle with his hands. The accused, instead of stopping, drove from the spot to Gavhan phata, located about 20 km away. He drove the car speedily and the traffic cop later fell from the vehicle.

Some other policemen later chased the car driver and caught hold of him. His medical checkup revealed he had consumed drugs.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and provisions of the NDPS Act, according to the police.