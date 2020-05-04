NEW DELHI , BENGALURU : Shoppers thronged liquor shops in non-containment zones on Monday to try and stock up after 40 days in lockdown, leading to chaos in markets across the country.

Some states allowed only a small number of liquor shops to open—Delhi allowed 150—while private shops in markets and malls remained shut. But in Karnataka, private retail stores also opened. Kerala, however, decided to keep liquor stores shut, and Haryana too declared some pockets dry zones.

Karnataka clocked in around ₹45 crore in liquor sales on day one of lifting restrictions. According to the state excise department, a total of 4,200 liquor shops sold 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of IML on Monday.

“Markets have opened up and, by and large, the initial rush was because a lot of consumers had been waiting for the shops to open for a long time. This will take a few days to settle down," said Ankur Jain, founder and CEO, B9 Beverages, which owns Bira beer.

Companies making alcoholic drinks said they were in the process of receiving permissions and starting production at their distilleries and breweries this week. “In states such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, they have allowed production, so we expect things (on the manufacturing side) to pick up in the next two to three days, and in a week’s time, things will start getting normal," said Amrit Kiran Singh, executive chairman, International Spirits and Wines Association of India, the apex industry body that represents several large alcohol companies, including Diageo and Pernod Ricard.

Singh said several distilleries and bottling units have received permissions to start manufacturing and are running at 60% of their regular capacity. “We are working with states to try and increase one more shift in the bottling operations to ramp up supplies."

Companies said they were preparing to despatch goods from their factories to depots. “Normally, there is about three weeks’ of depot stocks across Karnataka. Plus we have about one week’s worth of floor stock. Roughly we have a month’s stock. More or less, this is the situation across the country," said Rakshit Jagdale, managing director, Amrut Distilleries. “From Saturday, once we knew Karnataka excise is going to open up, we began to take up necessary steps to sanitize our units. We will be starting production from Wednesday."

The move came after several large alcoholic beverage companies and industry bodies lobbied the central and state governments, urging them to open up liquor shops. The industry provides jobs to millions and contributes roughly ₹2.5 trillion in tax revenue for states. Industry bodies are also pushing for liquor sales to be allowed through online channels.

However, some liquor companies said they are still awaiting clearance from states as they prepare to start operations in factories.

Roshni Jaiswal, promoter, and chief restructuring officer, Jagatjit Industries, said that while resumption of alcohol sales will be hugely beneficial to the sector, as well as states that rely on taxes from sale of liquor, companies are still trying to figure out which plants will resume operations.

suneera.t@livemint.com

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated