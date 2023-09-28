Election-bound states plan for power

In January, gencos were asked to blend 6% imported coal till September in order to meet high demand during the summer. This directive to continue blending imported coal till March comes at a time when general elections are expected around April next year.Currently, domestic coal-based thermal power plants have a stock of less than 10 days of coal, showed data from the Grid Controller of India, down from 13 days in March. But with the end of the southwest monsoon rains, hydro power would not be available in a big way, and most of the demand would have to be catered by thermal plants, which has raised further concerns of a coal shortage.