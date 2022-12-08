High prices may impact India cotton yarn exports

According to the report, the Cotton production in India has reduced from 352 lakh bales in 2020-21 to 315 lakh bales in Cotton Season (CS) 2021-22. The domestic price of cotton increased by 39% from ₹110 per kg (medium staple) in CS 2020-21 to ₹154 per kg in CS 2021-22. After recording a peak cotton price of more than ₹1.10 lakh per candy during FY22, the prices have started to moderate and have corrected to ₹65,000 per candy in October 2022.

