High recovery, low fatality rates offer glimmer of hope

NEW DELHI : India shows an impressive recovery rate of more than 60% and the rate of people testing positive is decreasing, despite the country surpassing Russia to reach the third spot among countries that have been the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, experts said. Of the top four countries, the US has 2,888,729 covid cases, Brazil has 1,603,055, India 714,015 and Russia 686,777, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s live tracker of the disease.