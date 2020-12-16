High-security number plates in Delhi: How to apply online, documents required

The Delhi Transport Department has made it mandatory for vehicle owners in the national capital to install high-security registration plate and colour-coded stickers for all vehicles sold before April 2019. Violators in Delhi can be fined up to ₹10,000, which is compoundable to ₹5,500 under the amended MV Act.

The Delhi transport department Tuesday issued 239 challans to vehicle owners for HSRP and colour-coded sticker violation under "limited" enforcement drive. Delhi transport department will soon start a major enforcement drive with 50 teams.

There are approximately 30 lakh vehicles including 16 lakh two wheelers, 12 lakh four wheelers and two lakh commercial vehicles, which are required to be affixed with HSRPs.

If your vehicle does not have an HSRP or the colour-coded sticker, here’s how to apply online:

HSRP plates: Documents required

Vehicle owners will not be asked to upload any document on the official site. Keep your vehicle’s RC (registration certificate) with you for details like registration number, registration date, chassis number and engine number.

How to apply online for a high-security registration plate

1) Go to site: https://bookmyhsrp.com/Index.aspx

2) Fill in details such as Vehicle Number, Chassis Number, Engine Number, Owner Name, Address, Mobile Number, Vehicle Class, Vehicle Type, Fuel type.

3) Choose the Vehicle Class as "Non-transport" if it's your personal vehicle

4) After clicking submit a username and password will be sent to the registered mobile number.

5) After clicking submit, you will be required to login with the username and password to make the payment. A receipt will be generated.

6) When your HSRP is ready, you will receive a message on your registered mobile number.

Home delivery of HSRPs and stickers has also been started by the suppliers.

What's the importance of HSRP?

An HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

HSRPs have certain security features and are protected against counterfeiting. The plates are fastened with non-removable/non-reusable snap lock fitting system.

There are around 300 dealerships of original equipment manufacturers that have been brought on the online platform of HSRP suppliers, in order to give vehicle owners adequate options for HSRP and sticker affixation.

