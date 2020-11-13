High-speed mobile data services to continue in Ganderbal, Udhampur till 26 Nov

However, in the rest of the districts, the internet speed continues to be restricted to 2G only.

High-speed mobile data services in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts on postpaid sims and verified pre-paid sims extended till November 26, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Thursday.

However, in the rest of the districts, the internet speed continues to be restricted to 2G only.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Shaleen Kabra issued an order on Thursday night and these directions shall be effective immediately and remain in force up to November 26.

Ordered continuance of 2G mobile data services in 18 of the 20 districts of the Union Territory till November 26.