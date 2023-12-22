Popular coffee brand Starbucks, an American multinational chain of coffeehouses, offers a variety of delicious beverages across the globe. However, many people reprobated the brand due to the high sugar content in its beverages.

Recently, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise Starbucks. He called it a “very high-sugar dessert store". “Aaj realize hua that Starbucks is not a coffee chain. It’s a v.high sugar dessert store with laced caffeine … lethal combo 🍧🍮😱," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Since being posted, his tweet garnered numerous reactions in the comment section. One user said, “Likewise McD is not a QSR chain, its a Real Estate company with stores in every corner of expensive markets in US."

“It's an aesthetic work and date venue which also seeks caffeine flavoured sugar drinks," another user commented.

The third user wrote, “Starbucks is also just a status symbol in India, unlike abroad where their prices are on par with other coffee shops. Also, I just find their coffee quite burnt in taste."

“Had it been just coffee, it would have never been such a highly profitable business. People love the sugar, not the coffee. For instance, try removing sugar from all foods and try eating them. Impossible for most," the fourth one said.

“Dude.. go and have a coffee.. a pour over or a French press.. it is still a coffee shop. And if you have the Italian roast.. it’s a quite decent coffeeshop," one more said.

Recently, Starbucks has lost approximately 11 billion dollars in value, erasing 9.4 percent of the company's total value. This came amid analysts' reports of slowing sales and a subdued response to the holiday season's offerings.

The boycotts at the Seattle, Washington-based chain have deep roots, touching on sensitive geopolitical issues after the company found itself in hot water following a tweet from Starbucks Workers United, the union representing many of its baristas, expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The company, however, has denied wrongdoing in the scenarios but faces the challenge of maintaining its brand reputation amid divisive global issues.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!