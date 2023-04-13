High tension in Rajasthan Congress as Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot lock horns2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:09 AM IST
In Delhi, Sukhjinder Randhawa met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and briefed him on the circumstances in Rajasthan between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.
The Congress has scheduled a meeting on April 13 to resolve the ongoing conflict between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, according to party sources. The meeting may include Pilot to present his side of the story.
