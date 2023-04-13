The Congress has scheduled a meeting on April 13 to resolve the ongoing conflict between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, according to party sources. The meeting may include Pilot to present his side of the story.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, Rajasthan Congress in-charge, met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to discuss the situation. Randhawa acknowledged Pilot's claims of corruption but criticised his approach, stating that he should have raised the issue during the Assembly session.

According to Randhawa, the conversation with Sachin Pilot took place for thirty minutes on April 12, and they will continue to converse the following day. Randhawa intends to examine the situation thoroughly and create a report identifying the culpable party.

When asked about allegations of inaction against loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over not holding Congress Legislative Party meetings, Randhawa stated that he was not in charge of Rajasthan at that time. Randhawa stated that there should have been action taken in the past, which was not done. However, this time, he affirmed that action would be taken.

After receiving the report from Randhawa, Congress President Kharge met with Rahul Gandhi to discuss the matter. ANI sources say that Rahul will now discuss the situation with Sonia Gandhi. The final decision will rest with Kharge.

The conflict between Gehlot and Pilot stems from the latter's daylong fast, seen as an accusation against Gehlot's handling of corruption cases. The Congress party has taken a dim view of the protest, with Randhawa calling it an "anti-party activity".

The situation is particularly concerning as it arises months before the state's assembly polls, scheduled for later this year. Pilot is considered a contender for the chief ministerial post, but Gehlot is reportedly reluctant to hand over power.

The conflict between the two leaders erupted in 2020 when Pilot led a "rebellion" against Gehlot. Both have publicly criticised each other on several occasions. The Congress party aims to resolve the conflict before it adversely impacts the party's prospects in the upcoming elections.

(With ANI inputs)