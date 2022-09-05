The Bengaluru city has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of monsoon season on 1 June, which led to floods and waterlogging in several places.
Amid the torrential rains flooding up several areas in Bengaluru, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on 5 September blamed it on lack of spending in upgrading infrastructure during urbanisation and sub-urbanisation in cities.
Rao added that no Indian city is immune to the disastrous consequences of climate change today and both Centre and state governments need to infuse capital to help make radical improvement in infrastructure.
Taking to Twitter, KTR said, "To all those who are mocking the water-logged Bengaluru: Our cities are our primary economic engines driving the States’/Country’s growth. With rapid urbanisation & sub-urbanisation, infrastructure is bound to crumble as we haven’t infused enough capital into upgrading the same."
Adding more, he wrote, "No Indian city (including my state’s capital city) today is immune to the disastrous consequences of climate change. If India has to continue to grow, we need well-laid, concerted capital allocations of Union & State Govts combined into radical improvement in infrastructure."
Suggesting changes, he said the country needs bold reforms in urban planning and governance. He also Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to plan regarding infusion of capital.
"We need bold reforms in urban planning & governance. Get away from conservative mindset & thing radical. Clean Roads, Clean Water, Clean Air & Better Storm water management systems are not hard to build. We need capital infusion:urge @HardeepSPuri Ji to plan this & happy to help." KTR wrote.
However, he shared that opening up like this may upset some of his friends in Hyderabad, as Bengaluru leaders have taunted when similar condition took place in Hyderabad.
On 5 September, the waterlogging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.
With pumping station in the Mandya district is flooded, the drinking water supply in the city will be stopped for two days. Due to this, over 50 areas will not have access to drinking water. Also, prime areas like Sadashivanagar, Indiranagar, Vasanthnagar, Malleshwaram and more will be affected.
The Bangalore Urban district on Sunday received 28.1 mm rainfall, 368% more than the average, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The city has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of monsoon season on 1 June.
