High tomato prices: Punjab governor halts its consumption in Raj Bhawan

As a gesture of solidarity with the citizens facing the impact of high prices of tomato, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday issued an order temporarily halting its consumption in Raj Bhawan.

The governor, who is also the administrator of the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh, has expressed his concern and empathy for the difficulties faced by the public due to soaring tomato prices.

“Over the past few weeks, the people of State and UT have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes, a staple in many households across the state," according to an official release.

“Stopping or reducing the consumption of an article is bound to have an effect on its price; reducing demand will automatically lower the price. I hope people will use alternatives in their household for the time being and help to curtail the surge in tomato prices," the governor said.

The price surge has been attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions and other market dynamics, the release said.

According to PTI quoting wholesale traders, tomatoes are currently selling at a rate of more than ₹200 a kilo and its prices are likely to touch ₹300 per kilogram in the coming days.

By forgoing tomato consumption in his own residence, the governor aims to underscore the importance of empathy, frugality, and responsible use of resources during these challenging times, said the release.

While the suspension of tomato consumption in the governor's household is a symbolic gesture, it serves as a reminder to all citizens to use resources wisely and come together during challenging times, the release said.

In Delhi, Mother Dairy started selling the key kitchen staple at a whopping ₹259 per kg on Wednesday via its Safal retail stores.

Tomato prices have been under pressure for more than a month now on account of supply disruptions caused due to heavy rainfall in the key producing regions.

(With inputs from PTI)