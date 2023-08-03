High tomato prices: Punjab governor halts its consumption in Raj Bhawan

High tomato prices: Punjab governor halts its consumption in Raj Bhawan1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:37 PM IST
The governor, who is also the administrator of the UT of Chandigarh, has expressed his concern and empathy for the difficulties faced by the public due to soaring tomato prices
As a gesture of solidarity with the citizens facing the impact of high prices of tomato, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday issued an order temporarily halting its consumption in Raj Bhawan.
