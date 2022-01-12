High WPI a blessing in disguise for toll road projects: Icra

"The WPI for December 2021 is expected to be around 13.0% (as against 2.0% in December 2020) translating into toll rate increase of 8.2% during FY2023 for the projects which are linked to 3% fixed rate plus 40% of the change in WPI. For projects awarded prior to 2008, ICRA expects March WPI to be around 9.3%. In both the cases, decadal high toll rate revision is expected to result in 14-15% growth in toll collections for FY2023 on the back of 5%-6% traffic growth," Vinay Kumar G, Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said.