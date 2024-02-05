Higher cash seizures being recorded by I-T dept every assembly elections: CBDT
The Election Commission of India has reported a surge in the seizure of cash and illegal inducements during the Assembly elections, with over ₹1,760 crore worth of items seized in five states in 2023.
Cash seizures have scaled up during the Assembly elections, Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta said. Besides, huge unaccounted currency and jewellery have also been unearthed during raids and other enforcement actions by tax personnel.
