Higher digital adoption shifts focus to omnichannel retail

“India went through a period of a very strict lockdown where online was one of the saviours. It is interesting to see that India was perhaps one nation where digital adoption among consumers was one of the highest. We saw 25% new customers coming online—both digital natives and first-time online shoppers," Kavitha Rao, country commercial manager, Ikea India, said on day one of a three-day virtual Retail Leadership Summit on Wednesday.

