Higher excise duty to marginally increase cigarette prices in FY24
In her budget speech, the FM proposed to increase the NCCD on certain categories of cigarettes by about 16%, after almost three years.
NEW DELHI : Come 1 April, smoking will not just be injurious to your health, but will also burn a hole in your pocket. With finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s proposal to raise the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes, the prices are likely to go up by 1-3%, said analysts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×