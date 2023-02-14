New Delhi: Diversified engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies will see strong double digit revenue growth of 17-20% in fiscal 2024 compared with 13-15% estimated this fiscal, rating agency Crisil said on Tuesday.

“The growth will be supported by expected strong order inflows on account of government’s thrust on infrastructure as seen in the latest budget," it added.

According to rating agency,with commodity prices easing, profitability is seen improving and reaching pre-pandemic levels of 10-10.5% next fiscal compared with 9-9.5% this fiscal.

With order books healthy and recovery in profitability, debt metrics of EPC companies will improve next fiscal, indicates a Crisil Ratings study of 180 diversified EPC companies with aggregate revenue of ₹2.33 lakh crore.

“Revenue growth of EPC players is driven by the growth in capital outlay of Centre, public sector undertakings and states in the infrastructure segments and the corresponding construction intensity in each of infrastructure segments," CRISIL said.

“As per recent budget, capital spending by Centre and public sector undertakings are expected to increase ... Thrust on infrastructure has increased with investments in roads and railways expected to grow next fiscal at 21% and 15% on year, respectively, supported by Centre and state government capital outlay. This, along with healthy execution, will lead to higher revenue growth of 17-20% for diversified EPC companies next fiscal,“ said Mohit Makhija, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

“Roads and railways, which are key focus areas of investments by the government, will continue to outperform other EPC segments," he added.

With infrastructure investments continuing to grow and focus on National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) through investments in various sectors like roads (contributing 23% of NIP), railways (16%), power (22%), irrigation (9%), EPC companies are seeing healthy order inflows.

As a result, their orderbook to revenue ratio is expected to remain healthy at 3.5-4.0 times over the medium term, leading to better revenue visibility.

“Higher revenue growth and softening commodity prices will help operating profitability recover to pre-pandemic level next fiscal. Prices of key inputs such as steel, which have fallen ~22% from their peak in March 2022, should decline another 9-11% next fiscal. This moderating price trajectory for steel and other commodities will support recovery in operating profitability, especially for fixed-price contracts that account for 25-30% of the CRISIL-rated sample’s revenue,“ said Gautam Shahi, director, Crisil Ratings.

With internal accrual expected to rise over 25% on-year next fiscal on the back of improving operating performance, and stable working capital requirements, reliance on external debt will be limited, which should improve credit metrics.

Consequently, ratios of total outside liabilities to tangible net worth and interest coverage for the rated portfolio will improve to 1.5 times and 5.5-5 times, respectively, next fiscal compared with 1.65 and 4 times in this fiscal, respectively.

According to the rating agency, the pace of investments under the NIP and any stretch in working capital on account of delay in payments from state counterparties would bear watching.