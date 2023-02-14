Higher govt capital outlay to push diversified EPC cos’ growth in FY24: Report
With commodity prices easing, profitability is seen improving and reaching pre-pandemic levels of 10-10.5% next fiscal compared with 9-9.5% this fiscal, Crisil said
New Delhi: Diversified engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies will see strong double digit revenue growth of 17-20% in fiscal 2024 compared with 13-15% estimated this fiscal, rating agency Crisil said on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×