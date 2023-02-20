COVID-19 is known to affect the heart in two ways. One when you have an active disease, and the second one, which is what doctors call as long COVID syndrome. Meta-analysis of various studies on Covid 19 vaccination has been recently published in the MDPI journal of Switzerland. This systematic review has shown that short-term heart rate variability has been seen after vaccination that settles mostly within 3 days.

A recent US study (DETECT), using a smartphone app-based research platform, reported elevated resting heart rates in 71% and 76% of vaccinated individuals post-first and -second doses, respectively.

Livemint spoke to doctors about the higher heart rate seen after both covid infection and covid vaccination. Edited excerpts.

Sinus Tachycardia and Covid-19

Dr. Rahul Pandit, Chair of Intensive Care Unit Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai said when you have an active disease, the most common fraction of the heart is what we call the nonspecific sinus tachycardia, which happens with COVID-19.

"It's a very common complication. And we usually will find that patient's heart rate gets elevated. I'm talking about adults only not pediatrics, and it gets elevated above 100 that many times and it sort of settles down as the weakness as the illness progresses," added Dr. Pandit.

Numerous mechanisms have been proposed for sinus tachycardia

Physiological stress, autonomic dysfunction, neurohormonal dysregulation, intrinsic sinus node hyperactivity, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Dr. Gajinder Kumar Goyal, Director of Cardiology, Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad said POTS is a clinical syndrome that is defined as an increase in heart rate of ≥30 bpm when standing for >30 sec.

Palpitations and Covid-19

Palpitation is a common symptom after vaccination with an increased heart rate. However, further evaluation should be considered in patients with prolonged symptoms, especially those who have documented sinus tachycardia with a heart rate >100 beats per minute. Many of these patients may require medications like Ivabradine or beta blockers to control their heart rate, said Dr. Goyal.

Some patients will also feel that there is a little bit of shortness of breath, and that is usually associated with patients who have a severe infection of the heart, explained Dr. Pandit.

Cardiomyopathy and COVID-19

Cardiomyopathy is a very severe infection of the myocardium of the heart which can affect which can happen due to anywhere including COVID-19 virus, and if it does happen, then heart usually the pumping of the heart reduces patients, shortness of breath, blood pressure can go down, and engineers can sit and patients may have a life-threatening problem.

According to Dr. Pandit, cardiomyopathy is seen only in a fraction of patients with COVID-19 majority of patients are COVID-19 do not have any complications associated with myocarditis or myocarditis-like illness.

Long COVID syndrome

Tachycardia can continue to go across for several weeks or even months, as per Dr. Pandit.

Covid vaccines and heart problems

In Dr. Pandit's opinion, there is some evidence to say that those who are vaccinated tend to have a shorter long COVID syndrome as opposed to those who are not vaccinated. “However, clear data on which vaccine has made a difference is not available right now for us. However, it does look like that if you're vaccinated, the chances of you getting a longboard syndrome are lesser as compared to people who are not vaccinated," he added.

Dr. Goyal said that overall covid vaccines are very safe. Heart muscle inflammation (Myocarditis) can occur after vaccination within 1 month of vaccination but that occurs in about 10 to 20 vaccinated persons out of 1 million vaccinators so that is very rare.

Normal heart rate

A heart rate between 60 to 100 beats per minute is considered normal and a heart rate of more than 100 is considered as tachycardia. A higher heart itself has been seen associated with a higher incidence of heart attack and heart failure. “Those having heart rate more than 100 especially at rest or on mild exertion should get them evaluated further by ECG, echocardiography, and Holter monitoring," advised Dr. Gajinder.

