The repo rate has been at record low of 4% since June 2020, after lowering it by 115 bps during the first half of the pandemic-hit year, and the reverse repo, which has become the effective rate given the surplus liquidity, at 3.35%, after it was slashed by 155 bps during the same period, resulting in an asymmetric 25/-65 bps policy corridor.

