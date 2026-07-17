Higher pay, faster growth: Why more than 100 scientists quit ISRO in recent months

India's space programme has long been associated with landmark achievements—from Chandrayaan-3's successful Moon landing to ambitious plans for human spaceflight. But even as the country's space ambitions continue to expand, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is facing a different kind of challenge: holding on to its experienced scientists.

According to a report by NDTV, more than 100 scientists have either resigned or taken voluntary retirement from Isro over the past few months. The development has prompted the Department of Space (DoS) to tighten the rules governing resignations for scientists working on some of India's most important space missions.

Also Read | ISRO exit rules tightened amid reports of 100 scientists quitting

Department Of Space Moves To Retain Scientists The India Today report said the Department of Space has issued a fresh directive restricting resignations and voluntary retirement of scientists associated with flagship programmes such as Gaganyaan.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are scientists leaving ISRO despite India's expanding space program? ⌵ Scientists are leaving ISRO primarily due to higher salaries, stock options, and quicker career growth offered by the expanding private space industry, alongside organizational challenges and delays in ISRO missions. 2 What actions has the government taken to address ISRO scientists' resignations? ⌵ The government has tightened exit rules, requiring all resignations and voluntary retirement requests from scientists involved in critical missions to receive clearance from the Department of Space. 3 How has the private space sector influenced ISRO's workforce dynamics? ⌵ The rise of the private space sector since 2020 has created competitive job opportunities that attract ISRO scientists away from government roles, offering them better pay and work conditions. 4 Should ISRO change its employment practices to retain talent? ⌵ Experts suggest ISRO could benefit from adopting a hybrid employment model similar to NASA, combining permanent staff with contractors to enhance flexibility and retention of critical expertise. 5 What impact do scientists' departures have on ISRO's critical missions like Gaganyaan? ⌵ While the resignations could pose temporary setbacks for critical missions due to the loss of experienced personnel, officials maintain that ISRO is prepared to manage these transitions without jeopardizing mission progress.

The decision highlights the government's effort to retain specialised talent at a time when several high-profile missions are in the pipeline. It has also brought renewed attention to a key question: why are scientists choosing to leave Isro when India's space sector is growing faster than ever?

Private Space Industry Offering New Opportunities According to the India Today report, industry experts and senior Isro officials attribute the departures to several factors, including the rapid growth of India's private space ecosystem, organisational challenges and delays in mission execution.

Since the space sector was opened to private participation in 2020, companies such as Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel, Bellatrix Aerospace, Dhruva Space and Digantara have emerged as major players, developing rockets, satellites, propulsion systems and space-based technologies.

For many scientists, the attraction is straightforward. The report noted that private firms often offer higher salaries, stock options, greater flexibility and quicker career progression than traditional government organisations. Scientists are also able to take on leadership responsibilities earlier in their careers and work in environments where projects move rapidly from concept to execution.

The trend has been strengthened by former Isro veterans who have gone on to establish or mentor aerospace startups, creating career opportunities that barely existed a few years ago, according to the report.

Mission Delays And Organisational Challenges The India Today report said the departures have also come at a time when several major Isro missions have experienced delays.

Projects including the Gaganyaan G1 test flight, SSLV-L1, GSLV-F17 and the industry-built PSLV-N1 have slipped beyond their announced schedules.

The report further noted that twin PSLV setbacks earlier this year slowed launch activities, with the agency yet to publicly release a detailed failure assessment.

It also cited multiple current and former officials, speaking privately, who said technical and administrative decision-making has become increasingly centralised within the Chairman's Office, resulting in slower approvals and reduced operational flexibility.

Experts Suggest Changes To Employment Model According to the India Today report, senior officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, believe Isro could consider employment practices followed by agencies such as Nasa and the European Space Agency.

These organisations use a hybrid workforce that combines permanent employees, contractors and project-based hires. According to the report, many space policy experts believe such a model would provide greater flexibility while allowing Isro to retain critical institutional knowledge.

The report added that this could enable the agency to focus more on areas such as mission design, systems engineering, human spaceflight, deep-space exploration and advanced research, including reusable launch vehicles and nuclear propulsion.

Why The Government Has Tightened Exit Rules The India Today report said the Department of Space's July 14 memorandum reflects concerns that the growing number of departures could affect nationally important programmes.

Scientists working on Gaganyaan and other flagship missions will no longer be able to leave through routine approvals. Instead, every resignation and voluntary retirement request will require clearance from the Department of Space.

While the scientists who have left represent only a small fraction of Isro's workforce of over 14,600 employees, the report noted that many possess years of specialised expertise gained through missions such as Chandrayaan-3, SpaDeX and Gaganyaan. Replacing such experience, it said, is far more difficult than simply recruiting new graduates.