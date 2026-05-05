Higher small savings inflows ease strain on govt borrowing

“The volume of government borrowing is determined by the excess of government expenditures over non-debt receipts and the increase of NSSF collections need not have any impact on the total volume of government borrowing, which is determined by macro considerations. However, the ratios of different sources of borrowing would change and since the NSSF instruments have a relatively higher effective interest rate as compared to other sources of borrowing, including market borrowing, there may be a marginal increase in the effective interest rate on government debt. The longer-term trend, however, has been a reduction in the share of NSSF based borrowing in the government’s gross borrowing,” Srivastava said.