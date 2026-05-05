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Higher small savings inflows ease strain on govt borrowing

Dhirendra Kumar
3 min read5 May 2026, 07:03 PM IST
Small savings are a key component of the Centre’s domestic financing strategy.
Small savings are a key component of the Centre’s domestic financing strategy.(Pixabay)
Summary

National Small Savings Fund collections during the first 11 months of FY26 were nearly 30,000 crore higher than 1.89 trillion recorded in the same period of FY25. The higher mobilisation provided the government with a stable and relatively low-risk source of funds to finance its fiscal deficit.

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New Delhi: The Centre's reliance on small savings to finance its budget deficit increased in the previous financial year, with collections under the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) rising to 2.19 trillion in the 11 months to February 2026, said two government officials aware of the matter.

New Delhi: The Centre's reliance on small savings to finance its budget deficit increased in the previous financial year, with collections under the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) rising to 2.19 trillion in the 11 months to February 2026, said two government officials aware of the matter.

The overall mobilization from these long-term, lock-in-based savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana helped reduce pressure on market borrowing, even though monthly inflows remained uneven, the officials cited earlier said on the condition of anonymity.

The overall mobilization from these long-term, lock-in-based savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana helped reduce pressure on market borrowing, even though monthly inflows remained uneven, the officials cited earlier said on the condition of anonymity.

According to department of expenditure data reviewed by Mint, NSSF collections during the first 11 months of FY26 were nearly 30,000 crore higher than 1.89 trillion recorded in the same period of FY25. The higher mobilization from these schemes provided the government with a stable and relatively low-risk source of funds to finance its fiscal deficit.

The government had pegged FY26 fiscal deficit—the excess of expenditure over revenue that is financed through market borrowings—at 4.4% of gross domestic product, translating into 15.58 trillion.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry on Monday remained unanswered till press time.

Also Read | EPFO’s E-PRAAPTI portal: What it means for dormant PF accounts

Given that a large part of small savings flow typically comes in March due to year-end tax-saving-related investments, government officials expect collections to remain close to the revised estimate target of 3.72 trillion for FY26, which is higher than 2.59 trillion in FY25.

Improvement in conditions

The relatively higher and more stable year-to-date collections in FY26 suggest an improvement in overall financing conditions, even though short-term fluctuations persist, said the first of the two officials cited earlier.

Small savings are a key component of the Centre’s domestic financing strategy. Higher inflows into these schemes allow the government to borrow less from the bond market, which can help contain yields and reduce interest costs. In simple terms, when households invest more in schemes such as PPF, NSC and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, the government gets access to funds without having to raise as much money through market loans.

Also Read | Rural job demand under MGNREGS falls by over a third in April

Analysts say higher-than-expected inflows into small savings schemes such as PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana have eased pressure on the Centre’s market borrowing programme.

“The increase in NSSF collections of 21.7% shows that the shift of households towards NSSF instruments is partly a reflection of marginally higher average interest rates on these instruments and the greater certainty of returns, compared to the prevailing and expected uncertainty in other instruments where household savings can be parked,” said D. K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India.

Lower drawdown factored

The Union budget on 1 February this year had factored in a lower drawdown from the NSSF, assuming a shift towards the new income tax regime, which was made more attractive through enhanced tax relief. Unlike the old regime, the new system does not offer deductions for small savings investments, even as deposits of up to 1.5 lakh continue to qualify for tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

“The volume of government borrowing is determined by the excess of government expenditures over non-debt receipts and the increase of NSSF collections need not have any impact on the total volume of government borrowing, which is determined by macro considerations. However, the ratios of different sources of borrowing would change and since the NSSF instruments have a relatively higher effective interest rate as compared to other sources of borrowing, including market borrowing, there may be a marginal increase in the effective interest rate on government debt. The longer-term trend, however, has been a reduction in the share of NSSF based borrowing in the government’s gross borrowing,” Srivastava said.

Also Read | Centre plans 3.25 mn ha shift to chemical-free farming by FY31

While the FY26 began with strong inflows of nearly 70,000 crore in April 2025 and saw healthy additions in June, the July-August period recorded sharp net outflows of over 70,000 crore combined, meaning withdrawals exceeded fresh investments. Although inflows recovered in September and October, the pace slowed again in the later months. In comparison, FY25 also saw volatility but with sharper disruptions, including a massive outflow in June.

Economist Indira Rajaraman said that there is no structural shift in household saving behaviour, but rather puzzlement over swings in equity market valuations and the constant up-and-down movement in fixed deposit returns.

“In that context, the relative stability of small savings instruments is attractive. I think what we are seeing is just an aggregation of individual behavior in the midst of terrible uncertainty, no herd behaviour at all. The government should stay with stable deposit rates on small savings instruments which is their biggest attraction. Having positive inflows into NSSF is a good fall-back option in times when yields on government bonds are likely to go up,” said Rajaraman, who was a member of the 13th Finance Commission (2010-2015).

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Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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HomeNewsIndiaHigher small savings inflows ease strain on govt borrowing

Higher small savings inflows ease strain on govt borrowing

Dhirendra Kumar
3 min read5 May 2026, 07:03 PM IST
Small savings are a key component of the Centre’s domestic financing strategy.
Small savings are a key component of the Centre’s domestic financing strategy.(Pixabay)
Summary

National Small Savings Fund collections during the first 11 months of FY26 were nearly 30,000 crore higher than 1.89 trillion recorded in the same period of FY25. The higher mobilisation provided the government with a stable and relatively low-risk source of funds to finance its fiscal deficit.

Gift this article

New Delhi: The Centre's reliance on small savings to finance its budget deficit increased in the previous financial year, with collections under the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) rising to 2.19 trillion in the 11 months to February 2026, said two government officials aware of the matter.

New Delhi: The Centre's reliance on small savings to finance its budget deficit increased in the previous financial year, with collections under the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) rising to 2.19 trillion in the 11 months to February 2026, said two government officials aware of the matter.

The overall mobilization from these long-term, lock-in-based savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana helped reduce pressure on market borrowing, even though monthly inflows remained uneven, the officials cited earlier said on the condition of anonymity.

The overall mobilization from these long-term, lock-in-based savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana helped reduce pressure on market borrowing, even though monthly inflows remained uneven, the officials cited earlier said on the condition of anonymity.

According to department of expenditure data reviewed by Mint, NSSF collections during the first 11 months of FY26 were nearly 30,000 crore higher than 1.89 trillion recorded in the same period of FY25. The higher mobilization from these schemes provided the government with a stable and relatively low-risk source of funds to finance its fiscal deficit.

The government had pegged FY26 fiscal deficit—the excess of expenditure over revenue that is financed through market borrowings—at 4.4% of gross domestic product, translating into 15.58 trillion.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry on Monday remained unanswered till press time.

Also Read | EPFO’s E-PRAAPTI portal: What it means for dormant PF accounts

Given that a large part of small savings flow typically comes in March due to year-end tax-saving-related investments, government officials expect collections to remain close to the revised estimate target of 3.72 trillion for FY26, which is higher than 2.59 trillion in FY25.

Improvement in conditions

The relatively higher and more stable year-to-date collections in FY26 suggest an improvement in overall financing conditions, even though short-term fluctuations persist, said the first of the two officials cited earlier.

Small savings are a key component of the Centre’s domestic financing strategy. Higher inflows into these schemes allow the government to borrow less from the bond market, which can help contain yields and reduce interest costs. In simple terms, when households invest more in schemes such as PPF, NSC and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, the government gets access to funds without having to raise as much money through market loans.

Also Read | Rural job demand under MGNREGS falls by over a third in April

Analysts say higher-than-expected inflows into small savings schemes such as PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana have eased pressure on the Centre’s market borrowing programme.

“The increase in NSSF collections of 21.7% shows that the shift of households towards NSSF instruments is partly a reflection of marginally higher average interest rates on these instruments and the greater certainty of returns, compared to the prevailing and expected uncertainty in other instruments where household savings can be parked,” said D. K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India.

Lower drawdown factored

The Union budget on 1 February this year had factored in a lower drawdown from the NSSF, assuming a shift towards the new income tax regime, which was made more attractive through enhanced tax relief. Unlike the old regime, the new system does not offer deductions for small savings investments, even as deposits of up to 1.5 lakh continue to qualify for tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

“The volume of government borrowing is determined by the excess of government expenditures over non-debt receipts and the increase of NSSF collections need not have any impact on the total volume of government borrowing, which is determined by macro considerations. However, the ratios of different sources of borrowing would change and since the NSSF instruments have a relatively higher effective interest rate as compared to other sources of borrowing, including market borrowing, there may be a marginal increase in the effective interest rate on government debt. The longer-term trend, however, has been a reduction in the share of NSSF based borrowing in the government’s gross borrowing,” Srivastava said.

Also Read | Centre plans 3.25 mn ha shift to chemical-free farming by FY31

While the FY26 began with strong inflows of nearly 70,000 crore in April 2025 and saw healthy additions in June, the July-August period recorded sharp net outflows of over 70,000 crore combined, meaning withdrawals exceeded fresh investments. Although inflows recovered in September and October, the pace slowed again in the later months. In comparison, FY25 also saw volatility but with sharper disruptions, including a massive outflow in June.

Economist Indira Rajaraman said that there is no structural shift in household saving behaviour, but rather puzzlement over swings in equity market valuations and the constant up-and-down movement in fixed deposit returns.

“In that context, the relative stability of small savings instruments is attractive. I think what we are seeing is just an aggregation of individual behavior in the midst of terrible uncertainty, no herd behaviour at all. The government should stay with stable deposit rates on small savings instruments which is their biggest attraction. Having positive inflows into NSSF is a good fall-back option in times when yields on government bonds are likely to go up,” said Rajaraman, who was a member of the 13th Finance Commission (2010-2015).

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
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