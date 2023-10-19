Higher-for-longer interest era: The Indian outlook

What is the ‘higher-for-longer’ regime?

Central banks across the world have raised interest rates over the last 18 months or more to battle runaway inflation. The increase was more than 500 basis points (bps) in advanced economies and in excess of 650 bps in emerging markets. However, the battle against inflation is far from over. Core inflation in the US and many parts of Europe continues to remain high. The IMF, in its latest World Economic Outlook, does not expect inflation to return to within target levels until 2025 in most economies. This will necessitate keeping interest rates higher for a longer period of time.