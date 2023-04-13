Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years recorded in FY22 : CBDT

NEW DELHI :The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday said that direct tax buoyancy was at a record high of 2.52 in FY22, the highest in the last 15 years.
NEW DELHI :The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday said that direct tax buoyancy was at a record high of 2.52 in FY22, the highest in the last 15 years.
Tax buoyancy refers to the responsiveness of tax revenue receipts to changes in national income. A tax buoyancy greater than 1 signifies that tax revenues grow at a faster rate than the growth in national income.
Tax buoyancy refers to the responsiveness of tax revenue receipts to changes in national income. A tax buoyancy greater than 1 signifies that tax revenues grow at a faster rate than the growth in national income.
The tax authority also said that net direct tax collections have risen by an impressive 121% from Rs. 6.38 trillion in FY14 to Rs. 14 trillion in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The tax authority also said that net direct tax collections have risen by an impressive 121% from Rs. 6.38 trillion in FY14 to Rs. 14 trillion in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The growth is 160% if the period between FY14 to FY23 is taken into account, CBDT said referring to provisional figure of Rs. 16 trillion for FY23.
The growth is 160% if the period between FY14 to FY23 is taken into account, CBDT said referring to provisional figure of Rs. 16 trillion for FY23.
The ministry explained that the gross net direct tax collections also showed an impressive growth of over 126.73% in FY 2021-22, reaching Rs. 16 trillion from Gross Direct Tax Collections of Rs. 7 trillion in FY 2013-14.
The ministry explained that the gross net direct tax collections also showed an impressive growth of over 126.73% in FY 2021-22, reaching Rs. 16 trillion from Gross Direct Tax Collections of Rs. 7 trillion in FY 2013-14.
Moreover, the gross direct tax collections have increased by over 172.83% in FY 2022-23, reaching Rs. 19 trillion (provisional) from Gross Direct Tax Collections of Rs. 7 trillion in FY 2013-14.
Moreover, the gross direct tax collections have increased by over 172.83% in FY 2022-23, reaching Rs. 19 trillion (provisional) from Gross Direct Tax Collections of Rs. 7 trillion in FY 2013-14.
In addition, the direct tax to GDP ratio rose from 5.62% in FY 2013-14 to 5.97% in FY 2021-22.
In addition, the direct tax to GDP ratio rose from 5.62% in FY 2013-14 to 5.97% in FY 2021-22.
Furthermore, the cost of collection has decreased from 0.57% of total collection in FY 2013-14 to 0.53% of total collection in FY 2021-22.
Furthermore, the cost of collection has decreased from 0.57% of total collection in FY 2013-14 to 0.53% of total collection in FY 2021-22.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.