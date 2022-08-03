Highest ever FRP of 305 per quintal on sugarcane for FY23 season

However, the government with a view to protect interest of sugarcane farmers has also decided that there shall not be any deduction in case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5% thus pegging a minimum rate that the mills will have to pay. Such farmers will get ₹282.125/qtl for sugarcane in ensuing sugar season 2022-23 which is an approximate rs 7 higher from ₹275.50/qtl in current sugar season 2021-22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}